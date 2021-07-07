300,000 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLVU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

