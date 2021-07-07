Atheios Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,933.03 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $28,933.03 and $12.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,710.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.36 or 0.06843391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.55 or 0.01522746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.59 or 0.00407912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00157493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.03 or 0.00645419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00415076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00339744 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,401,410 coins and its circulating supply is 41,651,941 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.