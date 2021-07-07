TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $12,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $3,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

