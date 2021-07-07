Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAV. TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navistar International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

