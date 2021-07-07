MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

