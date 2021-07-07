Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 550 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $122,675,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

