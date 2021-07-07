Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $279.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

