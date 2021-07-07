Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.