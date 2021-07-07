Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
