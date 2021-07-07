Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

