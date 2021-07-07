Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.