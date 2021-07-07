Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 2,779 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $202.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $144.42 and a 52-week high of $203.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.