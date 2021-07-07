Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 101,788 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ares Management worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,541,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after acquiring an additional 230,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after acquiring an additional 227,383 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

ARES opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

