New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBC. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

