Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $348.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

