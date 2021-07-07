Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Columbus McKinnon worth $25,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 771.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

