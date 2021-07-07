Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,248 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Americold Realty Trust worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $439,435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,738,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

