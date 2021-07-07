Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE IRT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.94.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

