Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.88. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.