PumaPay (PMA) Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.60 million and $417,623.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.00933100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00045461 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.