Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,657,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

