Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIME. Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,317. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

