Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,770 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unum Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 45,789 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

