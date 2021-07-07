Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

