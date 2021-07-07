Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,655 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.