Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 27,578 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 732.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

