Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $206.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.77. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

