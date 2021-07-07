PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $61.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after buying an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 256,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

