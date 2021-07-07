The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,240 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in The AES by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in The AES by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in The AES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The AES stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

