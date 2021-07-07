Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,418 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of The Western Union worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 251,765 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Western Union by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in The Western Union by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

