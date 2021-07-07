Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,764 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castellan Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.3% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after acquiring an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Linde by 13.5% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 149,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $288.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

