MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,552 shares of company stock worth $309,757. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

MGTX stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $687.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

