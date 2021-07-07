New York Life Investments Alternatives Decreases Stock Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 35.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALDX opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

