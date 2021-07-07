New York Life Investments Alternatives Grows Stock Holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.07% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRQR. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.