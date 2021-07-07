Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 180,249 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180,249 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $42,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kaman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

KAMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.