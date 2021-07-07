8,000 Shares in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Bought by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 118,285 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 147,716 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 30.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $15,012,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.95. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,673.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

