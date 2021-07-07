New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 15,894 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.