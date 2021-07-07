New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases New Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zendesk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

ZEN stock opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.78. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.10 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,998,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,459 shares of company stock valued at $26,921,715. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

