Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,509 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 120,639 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Barrick Gold worth $33,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

