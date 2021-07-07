GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,047 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

