3,260 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

