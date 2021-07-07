Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.98.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

