Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 12,967 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

PKG stock opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

