Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Reduced by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

