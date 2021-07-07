UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Lessened by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.