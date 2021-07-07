UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Lessened by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.