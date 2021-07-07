Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $431,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

