Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 53.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

