Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,118 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 646,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $118.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.