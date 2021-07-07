Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 510,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,309,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,267,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,792,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

