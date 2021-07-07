Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 253,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.80. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

